February 12, 2020 Ricky Bush, 64, of Vinton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in his home. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jeanine; and his father-in-law, Gerald. Left to celebrate his memory and good times are his wife, Donna; two sons, Chris (Stephanie) and Cory; mother-in-law, Iona; sisters, Melody (Mike) and Sherry (Mike); brothers-in-law, Randy (Jackie) and Ricky (Anita); and all of their families and many friends. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to The Blue Ridge Cancer Care or Carilion Hospice are appreciated.

