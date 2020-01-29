January 27, 2020 Mary Cook Bush, 96, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Bush, and son, Joseph L. Bush Jr. She is survived by her son, Martin D. Bush and wife, Debbie; grandson, Jonathan Bush and wife, Sarah; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
BUSH, Mary Cook
