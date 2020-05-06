June 18, 1943 May 3, 2020 Judy Don Bush "Nana", 76, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Judy was a woman like no other, her sense of humor and smile were infectious, but her love for all people is the trait she will be remembered for the most. Throughout her life, she has always gone out of her way to help those in need, or to shed some love on someone's path. She spent countless years working in her restaurant the "Salem Snack Shop". When she wasn't at the restaurant, she would be working in her flower beds, playing bingo with family and friends, or doing what she loved the most, which was spending time with her family. Being a wife, mother and grandmother were Judy's biggest joys in life, her children and grandchildren were her world. Though she loved wholeheartedly and unconditionally, she always made sure you knew "it was Nana's way or the highway". Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Phil and Mary Sneed; eleven sisters, three brothers; an infant son, Timothy Lytton; as well as a grandson, Jerry Lee Turner "J.T.". Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of forty-four years, Jerry Lee Roy Bush; children, Rene' Duncan (Robert), and Buddy Lytton; sisters, Margaret Walker and Pearl Harrison; four grandchildren, Leigh Danil (Rami), Vanessa Hooks (Jamie), Brittany Shelton (Jake), and Travis Turner (Jamie); ten great-grandchildren. Chandler, Ava, James, Lilly, Noah, Josh, Brooklyn, Isabella, Jayden, and Margo; as well as her beloved fur baby, Max; also left to cherish her memory are her special friends Sherry Fuller, and Denise Duncan; as well as numerous dear friends and relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. by means of a drive-through viewing/visitation, being held under the portico at the rear of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Those who wish to attend the visitation, please enter our parking lot using the Roanoke Blvd. entrance only, and exit on South College Ave. Guests are also asked to please remain in their vehicles and will have the ability to offer condolences and words of encouragement to the family while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Judy will be laid to rest in a private family graveside service on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. A public celebration of Judy's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please charitable contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmokaey.com.
