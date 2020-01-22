November 5, 1986 January 17, 2020 James Roy "Jamie" Bush, age 33, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1986, the son of the late Billy Dean "Red" Bush and Tabitha Dawn Simmons Bush. Surviving are his three children, Cassie Jean Bush, Billy Lane Bush, Averi Dawn Bush; brother, Bradley Dean Bush; niece, Natalie Bush; nephew, Bucky Dean Bush; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Lynch Conner Bowman with Dr. Jackie Spence officiating. Interment will follow in the Routt Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday night from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, Va., (540) 483-5533.
Bush, James Roy
