January 5, 2020 Azris Constance Burwell, 70, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
