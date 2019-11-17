BURTON Jennifer Stender November 2, 2019 Our friend, mother and wife succumbed to injuries suffered in a highway crash earlier this month. Jenny brought joy and laughter into everything she was involved in. She lived an active, full life, spending countless Saturdays at Virginia Tech tailgates, trips to Greensboro to visit her best friend and yearly visits to the beach to renew her spirit. She injected care and love into every relationship she had, as is evident by her amazing circle of friends and family. Jenny is survived by her son, Andrew and wife Chelsea; husband, Mark and a galaxy of friends. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held Wednesday November 20, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Big Lick Brewing Company.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.