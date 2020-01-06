August 20, 1937 January 5, 2020 Frances Colleen Carroll Burton, 82, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was retired from Walmart where she enjoyed greeting people. Survivors include her sons, David Burton of Georgia, Richard Burton of Radford, and Allen (Tammy) Burton of Pearisburg; daughters, Diane Zittle of Texas and Debbie (Ronnie) Mills of Dublin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special niece, Sonja (Doug) Mayberry of Dublin; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Hickman Cemetery in Pulaski County. The Burton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
