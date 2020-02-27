February 26, 2020 Ona Margerette Brown Burress, age 85, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Oakmont at Gordon Park. She was born to the late Blake Floyd Brown and Etha Bird Layne Brown in Wythe County, Va. She was a member of Suburban Christian Church. Ona was a devoted housewife and mother who strived to make everyone happy. In addition to her parents, Ona was also preceded in death by her husband, Kelly John Burress Jr.; two sisters, Patsy Brown and Donna West; and grandson, Christopher Burress. She is survived by her daughter, Juanita Moore; two sons, Brion Burress and wife, Debbie, and Russell Shane Burress all of Bristol, Va.; brother, Douglas Brown of Danville, Va.; and two sisters, Nancy Norris and Phyllis Burress both of Wytheville, Va.; four granddaughters, Lettie Cox, April Wood, Nicole Phelps, and Melissa Birchfield; and five great-grandchildren, Olivia Wood, Walker Wood, Brayden Owens, Braden Birchfield, and Sophie Cox. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Gardens, 7764 W. Lee Hwy., Rural Retreat, VA 24368. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Ona Margerette Brown Burress is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Service information
11:00AM
7764 W. Lee Hwy.
Rural Retreat, VA 24368
6:00PM-8:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
