BURRELL JR. Paul Eugene April 9, 1954 October 17, 2019 Paul Eugene Burrell Jr., 65, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at High Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

