October 14, 1935 June 12, 2020 William Barker Burnette Jr., 84, the only son and second child of William Barker Burnette Sr. and Edna Marie Scanland Burnette passed away at the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke, Virginia, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by seven aunts and three uncles. Bill is survived by his sister, Mrs. Evelyn Marie Burnette Gordon of Roanoke; his niece, Dr. Susan Marie Gordon of Pearisburg; and first cousins once-removed, Carey Harveycutter and Jackie Pitzer Morris of Salem; among many other cousins. He was born on October 14, 1935, in Shenandoah Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1954. He served in the United States Army stationed in post-war Germany from 1958 to 1960. Bill was always an industrious worker, beginning as a pre-teen subcontractor paper boy working for his friend and future in-law, the late Tom Robertson. In his teens, he was employed at a grocery store where he worked in many capacities in addition to delivery boy. After a few other jobs, he settled at Ingersoll Rand where he worked for many decades before retiring in the late 1990s. He lived in Vinton from the time he returned home from the Army until he suffered a stroke in 2017. Bill was always an automobile enthusiast. As a child he raced in several Soap Box Derbies, and as a young man enjoyed amateur drag racing. Bill also loved riding his bicycle, often riding the Greenway and up to the top of Mill Mountain. Special thanks to the caring staff of the Virginia Veterans Care Center who loved and treated Billy so well. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor Seongjae Jo of Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

