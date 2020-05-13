March 4, 1922 May 11, 2020 Essie Christine Morrison Dalton Burnette, 98, of Floyd, Va., passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at South Roanoke Nursing Home. She was born on March 4, 1922, in Patrick County, Va., to the late John Abe and Bedie Mary Morrison. She graduated from Blue Ridge Mission School in 1939 as valedictorian. She lived in the Town of Floyd and was loved by family and friends. She was a member of the Floyd Baptist Church where she was a dedicated Sunday school teacher and choir member. She was preceded in death by husbands, Ben E. Dalton of Floyd and Garnie W. Burnette of Meadows of Dan; four brothers, John G. Morrison, H. Clay Morrison, Roy Morrison, and Lawrence Morrison; five sisters, Margaret Burge, Josephine May, Irene Morrison, Addie Sue Talley and Alpha Pilson. Christine is survived by her daughter, Brenda Dalton Merlin of Roanoke, Va.; three stepchildren, Elsie Stanley, Reeda Burnette and Richard Burnette. Arrangements by Gardner Funeral Home in Floyd. A private graveside service will be held at Jacksonville Cemetery in Floyd. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

