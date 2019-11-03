November 1, 2019 Elizabeth Ann Burnette, 83, of Bedford, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Melvin Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

