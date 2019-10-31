BURNETTE Carolyn Ann September 19, 1967 October 27, 2019 Carolyn Ann Burnette, 52, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call on Friday afternoon for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Breaking
spotlight
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.