February 1, 2020 Nanette P. Burnett, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at St. James Episcopal Church with the Rev. Dr. Robert Copenhaver officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
BURNETT, Nanette P.
To plant a tree in memory of Nanette BURNETT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.