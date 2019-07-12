BURLESON Josie Nevaeh August 17, 2015 - July 10, 2019 Josie Nevaeh Burleson, 3, of Barren Springs, went into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was a beautiful little girl who loved playing outside. Josie will be remembered in the hearts of her parents, Travis Marvin Burleson and Kimberly Dawn Franklin-Moore; brothers, Dustin White and Ronnie Burleson; sisters, Alexis White, Hailey Warden and Ember Burleson; maternal grandparents, Becky and Danny Hamilton, and Johnny and Linda Franklin; paternal grandparents, Darlene and Jesse Wilkerson; and several aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Alley officiating. Interment will follow in the Hickman Cemetery in Pulaski County. The Burleson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries in the news
[sad][sad]THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL LITTLE GIRL WHO PASSEDAWAY TOO SOON I DONT KNOW HER BUT I WOULD HAVE WANTED TO SHE DIED SO JOSIE YOU ARE IN HEAVEN NOW SO GOD WILL TAKE CARE OF YOU I HOPE TO SEE YOU IN HEAVEN ONE DAY YOUR GRAND PARENTS WILL TOO.
Josie looks like a delightful little girl. I have never met her or her family. My heart aches for her family at the loss of this angel. I will keep you in my prayers. Fly high little Josie and rest in the arms of Jesus.
