BURLESON Josie Nevaeh August 17, 2015 - July 10, 2019 Josie Nevaeh Burleson, 3, of Barren Springs, went into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was a beautiful little girl who loved playing outside. Josie will be remembered in the hearts of her parents, Travis Marvin Burleson and Kimberly Dawn Franklin-Moore; brothers, Dustin White and Ronnie Burleson; sisters, Alexis White, Hailey Warden and Ember Burleson; maternal grandparents, Becky and Danny Hamilton, and Johnny and Linda Franklin; paternal grandparents, Darlene and Jesse Wilkerson; and several aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Alley officiating. Interment will follow in the Hickman Cemetery in Pulaski County. The Burleson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

[sad][sad]THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL LITTLE GIRL WHO PASSEDAWAY TOO SOON I DONT KNOW HER BUT I WOULD HAVE WANTED TO SHE DIED SO JOSIE YOU ARE IN HEAVEN NOW SO GOD WILL TAKE CARE OF YOU I HOPE TO SEE YOU IN HEAVEN ONE DAY YOUR GRAND PARENTS WILL TOO.

Josie looks like a delightful little girl. I have never met her or her family. My heart aches for her family at the loss of this angel. I will keep you in my prayers. Fly high little Josie and rest in the arms of Jesus.

