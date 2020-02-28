January 4, 1928 February 26, 2020 Eleanor M. Burleson, 92, of Goodview, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Nettie Brown; her husband of 50 years, Thomas Burleson; and two brothers, Lewis Brown and Richard Dickie Brown. Her surviving family include her daughters, Deborah Burleson Brown, Cathy Burleson Fielder (Edward) and Brenda Burleson Chisom (Mike); only granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Chisom Griffin (Adam); and sister-in-law, Jackie Rowe. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Funeral services honoring Eleanor's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Roanoke. Condolences may be expressed by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Business Intel: New restaurant Clutch coming to downtown Roanoke
-
Pipeline protester charged with 3 assaults of MVP workers
-
Winter lands flurry of punches into weekend, but likely down for count by next week
-
The best college basketball player in Virginia most fans haven’t heard of
-
Virginia Department of Health investigates possible coronavirus case in Southwest Virginia
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.