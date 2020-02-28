January 4, 1928 February 26, 2020 Eleanor M. Burleson, 92, of Goodview, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Nettie Brown; her husband of 50 years, Thomas Burleson; and two brothers, Lewis Brown and Richard Dickie Brown. Her surviving family include her daughters, Deborah Burleson Brown, Cathy Burleson Fielder (Edward) and Brenda Burleson Chisom (Mike); only granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Chisom Griffin (Adam); and sister-in-law, Jackie Rowe. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Funeral services honoring Eleanor's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Roanoke. Condolences may be expressed by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

