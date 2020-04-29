April 25, 2020 Grant Bruce Burks, 89, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Serenity and the interment will be in Williams on Memorial Park. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

