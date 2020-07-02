June 30, 2020 Dollie Austin Burkholder, 75, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Burkholder; parents, Andrew and Thelma Austin; siblings, Robert Austin, Russell Austin, Ronnie Austin, Jane Riddle (Doug Riddle), Beulah Goodwin (Bill Goodwin), Irene Long. She is survived by her children, Chad Fields and Dawn Fields; grandchildren, Andrew Fields, Taylor Fields Early and husband, John Early; great-grandson, Kawliga Early and great-granddaughter, Nakoma Early; brother, Larry Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dollie requested no services but online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

