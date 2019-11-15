November 13, 2019 Barbara Ann Burkholder, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She is survived by a son; a brother; a sister; numerous nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends. All services are private. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.