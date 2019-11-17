BURGESS John Clay November 8, 2019 John Clay Burgess, 56, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was the son of the late PeeWee Burgess and Charlotte T. Burgess. His brother Woody also preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother, Howie Burgess (Kathy); nephews, Jason Stump and Tyler Burgess; niece, Kelly Stump; cousins, Rocky Horton (Pat) and Karen, Robin and Susan Thompson. A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Colonial Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Brent Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in John's name to your local Teen Challenge or similar organization.
Obituaries in the news
