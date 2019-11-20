July 8, 1978 November 17, 2019 Jason Michael Burgess, 41, of Roanoke, Va., was called home unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Angela; his children, Jamie, Hunter, Parker, Deacon, Carsyn, Sutton, Cierra, Cole, and Madelynn; his parents, Don and Paula Burgess; grandfather, Henry Norris; brother, Kevin and his wife, Melissa; in-laws, Billy and Jennifer Gayle, Dean and Zola Rorrer, and Debbie Gayle; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, especially those he was closest to, Chris and Riann Queen. Jason was born in Connecticut on July 8, 1978. He grew up primarily in Buchanan, Va., where he served as a volunteer in the Fire Department. He later found work in the construction industry which ultimately introduced him to his wife. After a whirlwind romance, a Hawaiian wedding, and 492 kids, they made their home in Roanoke. Jason spent his days sending inappropriate jokes to Chris and Kev, fishing with his buddy, Scott, and making everyone he encountered laugh. At the end of each day he came home and between bath times, ball games, and baby bottles he made time to teach his children how to be kind, respectful, make inappropriate noises, and most of all, how to love their Mama. The legacy of this amazing man will forever live on through his precious children. The family will receive friends between 5 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, with Pastor Shannon Harris officiating. All services will be held at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

