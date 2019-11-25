BURGESS Anna Jane Sword November 24, 2019 Anna Jane (Janie) Sword Burgess, 83, of Boones Mill, Va., died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at her home. Janie is survived by her three children, Grover Thomas (Tommy) Burgess Jr. and girlfriend, Christi, Wanda Spence and husband Doyal, Dawn Lloyd and husband Andy; her grandchildren, Christina Farr, Deidra Nininger (Chip), Tammi Jewell (Michael), Stephanie Bush (Chris), Justin Morris (Gretchen), Kyle Lloyd; seven great-grandchildren, Callum and Abby Farr, Noah and Carli Nininger, Taylor, Britton, and Landry Morris; brother, Clarence (Snook) Sword (Vanessa); sister, Lois Ball (Doug); sister-in-law, Helen Sword; extended family, CJ LeMaster and Nicky Rodriguez, Andi Hammerstrom; and lifelong friends, Bessie LaPrade, Cornell and Louise Montgomery, Stareen Pugh, and Vivian Young; and many more friends and family. Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Burgess; parents, Clarence and Beulah Sword; brothers, Emmett Sword, Bill Sword, Bob Sword; sisters, Martha Belcher, Margaret Merritt, Allie Day, Betty Matney; great-grandson, Brady Nininger. Janie was devoted to her family, friends, and church. She loved flowers, was a master gardener, and a skilled seamstress. Her love of children was evident in her fostering more than 30 children in her home. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Flora Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Flora Funeral Service and, at other times, at her home. Please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society towards Colon Cancer Awareness. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

