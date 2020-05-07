May 5, 2020 SUFFOLK, Va. Barbara Roberson Burdick, 86, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Oliver and Esther Roberson. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Curtis Burdick Sr.; daughter, Regina McDowell; and sister, Janice Roberson. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pat Hillman and husband, Chuck, of Suffolk, Va.; son, Robert C. Burdick Jr. and wife, Renny, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jennifer Gurley and husband, Don, Sean McDowell, Ryan McDowell, and Erin Burdick; great -grandchildren, Ryan Winter, Patrick Winter, Joshua Winter, Teagan McDowell, Kayleigh McDowell, Meghan Gurley and Amanda Gurley; and her siblings, Robert Roberson, Connie Snow (Donald), Donald Roberson (Connie P.), and Ronald Roberson (Connie D.). A private funeral service will be held in Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk. Burial will be held on a later date at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to Alzheimer's Association, 6350 Center Drive #102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com.
