November 11, 2019 David Michael (Mike) Burd, 70, of Roanoke, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born and raised in Roanoke and was the owner of Burd Plumbing and Heating. Mike took over Burd Plumbing and Heating upon the passing of his father in 1988. He was known for taking calls day or night……a family tradition. Mike had a passion for cars, new and old, and never let a Classic slip through his fingers. He enjoyed his morning walks, car shows and spending time with his dear friends, Bobby Wright, Ronnie Wood and Ray Harris. Mike was predeceased by his father, Joe Burd; mother, Nadine Hale Burd; and sister, Joann Burd Adams of Derwood, Md. He leaves behind a niece, Deborah Adams Shaw of Hagerstown, Md.; and nephews, Patrick Adams of Adamstown, Md., and Alan Adams (Peg) of Williamsport, Md. Family and friends whose lives Mike touched are invited to reminisce and support each other from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Funeral Service beginning at noon on Friday with the Rev. David Derrow officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

