BURCHAM Shirley Irene March 14, 1938 November 29, 2019 Shirley Irene Burcham, 81, formerly of Pulaski, Va., left this world Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Shirley was born March 14, 1938 in Galax, Va. and was the daughter of the late John and Hallie Burcham. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Phillip Ray Burcham. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She raised six kids during and after their military career plus some strays that the kids brought, some of whom still linger. She was a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post#1184. She was a member of the New River Squares for 30 years. She was a Girl Scout Leader and elbow deep in science projects, history homework, piano lessons, play rehearsals, band practices, football games, little league games, baton twirling, costume making and any other activity her family needed her for She will be cherished and missed forever. She is survived by her children, Phillip (Debbie) Burcham, Frances Heisler, John Burcham, Clay (Ginny) Burcham, Andrew (Liz) Burcham, Melissa Burcham Lyles; 20 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with the Rev. Bobby Ward (VFW Chaplain) officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski. In lieu of flowers, family asks that memorials be sent to the V.F.W. Post #1184/PO Box 2005, Pulaski, Va. 24301. To send online condolences, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
