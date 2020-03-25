November 14, 1945 March 22, 2020 Sherman Lee "Bobby" Burch Sr., of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1 until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private graveside service will be held for family only on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To send flowers to the family of Sherman Burch, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 28
Private Service
Saturday, March 28, 2020
12:00AM
Williams Memorial Park
943 Westside Blvd. NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
