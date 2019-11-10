October 23, 1926 November 6, 2019 Billy Dean Buck Sr., 93, of Vinton, Va., went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Billy was born on October 23, 1926 in Aline, Oklahoma. He went on to serve proudly in the United States Navy during World War II. He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy C. Buck; and infant son, Charles Brady Buck. Billy is survived by sons, Billy Dean Buck Jr. and wife Sharon, David Buck, and Danny Buck and wife Keena; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Billy's name to be made to Gentle Shepard Hospice. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

