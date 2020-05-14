May 9, 2020 Edward Buck, 91, of Vinton, Va., traveled to his forever home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 9, 2020. His family will have a drive thru viewing at the Beaverdam Baptist Church parking lot on Saturday, May 16, 2020, beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by a drive-in funeral service with Military Honors in the church cemetery at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jake Roudebush officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

May 16
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:30AM-1:00PM
Drive Thru, Beaverdam Parking lot
Address Not Available
Vinton, VA 24179
May 16
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00PM
Beaverdam Bapt Church
10665 Stewartsville Rd
Vinton, Vrginia 24179
