May 9, 2020 Edward Buck, 91, of Vinton, Va., traveled to his forever home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 9, 2020. His family will have a drive thru viewing at the Beaverdam Baptist Church parking lot on Saturday, May 16, 2020, beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by a drive-in funeral service with Military Honors in the church cemetery at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jake Roudebush officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Service information
11:30AM-1:00PM
Address Not Available
Vinton, VA 24179
1:00PM
10665 Stewartsville Rd
Vinton, Vrginia 24179
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Sales at Virginia ABC stores are at near-holiday levels; here's what Virginians are drinking
-
Virginia changes how it counts COVID-19 testing, adding antibody tests to the daily tally
-
Driver pleads no contest in downtown Roanoke crash that killed pedestrian
-
Business Intel: Seafood meal delivery business launches in Roanoke
-
Starlite Drive-In to show movies again soon
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.