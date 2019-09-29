September 25, 2019 Vanessa Ann (NanNan) Bryant of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Gene Dix; her father-in-law, David L. Bryant; and a brother-in-law, Greg Bryant. Vanessa is remembered as a loving, caring person who touched a lot of lives with her warm giving nature. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Mike Bryant; mother, Mary Ann Dix; mother-in-law, Louvelle Bryant; two brothers, Tim Dix and wife, Cindy, and Jeff Dix and wife, Megan; a sister, Lisa Edwards; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Ward and Gloria Bryant; her beloved cat, Cheeto; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Frank Peters and Kevin Smith, former pastor of Washington Heights Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

