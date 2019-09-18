BRYANT Roland A. September 11, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Roland A. Bryant announces his sudden passing on September 11, 2019, at the age of 72. A native of Buchanan, Va., Roland was a Vietnam veteran. He was a longtime business owner with a quick wit and an amazing sense of humor. He was renowned as one of the best obituary writers of our time, and he would likely be embarrassed by this dull and humorless piece created by his family. He loved eating and telling tales at North Star, and he is surely missing his daily breakfasts there. He was predeceased by his parents, Willie Joe and Kathleen Bryant; in-laws, James and Mary Rice; and a brother, Mike. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Dianne; daughter, Laura; son-in-law, Ian; grandchildren, Sarah and Evan; sister, Nina; two nephews; and extended family. We cannot forget to mention his numerous feline companions. Roland was very fortunate to have many trusted friends. Their support has been greatly appreciated. The family also thanks Buchanan Rescue Squad, Botetourt Sheriff's Dept., and Botetourt Funeral Home for their kindness. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.