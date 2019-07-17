BRYANT Patricia Cox July 15, 2019 Patricia Cox Bryant, 72, of Christiansburg, passed away on July 15, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home, with the Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Please visit www.hornefuneralservice.com for condolences. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-382-2612.
