BRYANT Mark Joseph April 30, 1960 August 16, 2019 Mark Joseph Bryant, 59, of Eggleston, departed this life Friday afternoon, August 16, 2019, while hiking near Shanklin's Ferry in Monroe Co., W.Va. He was born on April 30, 1960 in Winston-Salem, N.C., was employed as a CPA, was a member of Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, and took his commitment to Christ serious every day he lived. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cora Perdue Bryant; and his children Rebekah, Joseph, Nehemiah, Martina, David, and Jackson. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife Joyce O. Bryant; his son, Caleb Bryant of Pembroke; his daughters, Kameron Bryant of Pembroke, Sarah Bryant of Estes Park, Colorado, and Markita Bryant of the home; his father, The Rev Doctor Joe Ray Bryant of Eggleston; his brother, Matthew Bryant of Corpus Christi, Texas; and his sister, Beth Yoder of Eggleston. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. in Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead with Pastor Shahn Wilburn officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5 until 7 p.m. Burial will be private Thursday in the Steele Acres Cemetery at Newport. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to further the Gospel work and help some other soul on earths travels in care of his family in Eggleston. The Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

