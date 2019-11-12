BRYANT, Lyndell November 10, 2019 Lyndell Bryant, 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivey and Ruth Bryant; and brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Betty Bryant. Lyndell is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Bryant; sister, Phyllis (Ed) Klimpel; children, Keith (Betty Jo) Bryant, Kim (Sam) McCarty, Mark (Nora) Bryant, and Sharon (Joel) Rogers; and grandchildren, Kelly and Tom McCarty, Savannah Lucas, and Caroline and Landon Bryant. He is also survived by his lifelong friend, Doug Laughlin; grand-dog, Ellie; and many friends from the local trails/greenways. Lyndell was a veteran of the United States Navy and an employee of General Electric for 36 years. For over 40 years, he and Peggy volunteered with the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club and the Roanoke Valley Greenways. They received the Bill Gorge Award in 2001, the Salute to Senior Service Award for the state of Virginia in 2013, and a bench on the Wolf Creek Greenway in 2019. The best way to honor his memory is to walk, run, hike, or bike on the trails and greenways that he worked so hard to build and maintain. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
