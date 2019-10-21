October 19, 2019 Howard Thomas (Tommy) Bryant Jr., 65, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was preceded by his parents, Howard T. Sr. and Ruby Hall Bryant; and his beloved cat, Oatey. Tommy was a 1972 graduate of Northside High School and the Roanoke County Educational Center (Arnold Burton Technical Center). He was a longtime member of Valley View Wesleyan Church and retired after 43 years of service with Lewis Gale Hospital working with the nurse call and telephone system. He will be long remembered as an individual that could fix anything. His hobbies included tinkering with things on his farm, riding his tractor, and helping others (never asking for anything in return). He was an avid Nascar fan. Surviving are his brothers, David Bryant and his wife Melissa, Jimmy Bryant and his wife Mary; numerous cousins including special cousins and friends, Jim Gibson and Beverly Thomas; and his beloved "Little Buddy" Opie. In lieu of flowers the family requests the memorials be made to the Angels of Assisi. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Jeff Gardner. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.