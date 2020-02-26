February 23, 2020 Eulesta Lee Hogan Bryant, 87, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Moorman Hogan and Hazel Slusser Hogan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Millard Leonard Bryant; three brothers, Tommy, David and Eugene Hogan. Surviving are her daughter, Susan Bryant and special friend, Calvin Poff; sister, Edith Hogan Patterson (Sonny). The family would like to thank Brandon Oakes Nursing Home and Good Samaritan Hospice for all the care and support. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A celebration of Eulesta's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke Chapel with Pastor Roger Okes and Pastor Wayne Gadman officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.

