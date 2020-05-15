February 28, 1929 May 12, 2020 Celia Grace Bryant, 91, of Athens, formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on May 12, 2020, at Limestone Lodge. Mrs. Bryant was born on February 28, 1929, in Roanoke, Va., to Stanley Ramsey and Pauline Burnette Ramsey. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Miller Bryant; three brothers, Dennis, Phillip, and Ray Ramsey; and one sister, Nelda. Survivors include two sons, David James Bryant and wife, Carol, of Newport News, Va., and Scott Eric Bryant and wife, Tracie, of Athens, Ala.; two grandchildren, Ethan and Eric Bryant; one brother, Paul Ramsey and wife, Stella of Newport News, Va. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Roanoke, Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

