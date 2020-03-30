Andrew "Andy" Bryant, 94, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Richfield Recovery and Care Center. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, officiated by Pastor Gary Kingery. Online condolences at www.lotzfuneralhomes.com.

