BRUSTER, Donald Curtis September 7, 2019 Donald Curtis Bruster was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019, the eve of his 96th birthday. He passed peacefully at Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center. Don was predeceased by his wife Jean Ann Bruster in 2012. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Donald Steinweg of Roanoke, and his daughter, Beverly Bruster of New Hampshire, as well as by four grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Don was a graduate of Wesleyan University (CT) and received his MBA from Harvard Business School. His career was focused on university administration and the management functions of corporate institutions. Retirement provided opportunities for part-time employment in a range of service organizations, particularly in the field of senior living. Don and Jan moved from Richmond to Roanoke in 2006. He subsequently served as the Pheasant Ridge condo association's president from 2009 until 2015. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, counting its ministry, music programs, and member friendships among the great blessings of his life. He was also a member of the Carter Athletic Center of North Cross School where he enjoyed excellent exercise facilities and the personal friendships developed there. Don has requested a private family memorial service. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Donald C. Bruster Management Education Fund at the Pheasant Ridge Condominium (Box 400, Roanoke, Va.) or a charity of choice.
