BRUNK Arlene Catherine August 17, 1935 - August 4, 2019 Arlene Catherine (Peters, Bowman) Brunk, of Boones Mill, daughter of W. Denton and Ruth (Montgomery) Peters, was born August 17, 1935 in Elida, Ohio. She died August 4, 2019, at the age of 83 years. On May 2, 1954 she married M. Kyle Bowman, sharing life together for 42 years. Daddy died in an accident October 26, 1996. On April 2, 2005 she married W. Randolph Brunk. Surviving are her husband, Randolph; her children, Warren, Douglas and Susan, Beverly and Daniel Wisler, Hazel Slothour, Floyd and Mary Louise, Norris and Kathy; stepchildren, Cora Mae and Brent Bowman, Pauline and Calvin Montgomery, Isaac Brunk; 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; 28 stepgreat-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; brothers and sister, Ellis and Joyce Peters, Marilyn and Dallas Bowman, Carson Peters, Dennis and Cheryl Peters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle; an infant daughter; her parents; father and mother-in-law, Morie and Myrtle Bowman; son-in-law, Samuel Slothour; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Cleophas Angle, Janie and Samuel Hubbard, Vaiden and Virginia Bowman, John Brunk, Mary Lee (Heffley) Rutrough, Roscoe Brunk, Daniel Brunk; stepgreat-grandson Bryce Bowman. Family will receive visitors on Wednesday 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., funeral Friday 10 a.m., all at Mountain View Old German Baptist Brethren Meeting House, 249 Dugwell Rd, Boones Mill. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
