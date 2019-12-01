BRUMBAUGH Carol C. November 28, 2019 Carol C. Brumbaugh, 75, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Lewis Gale Medical Center. Born in Pennsylvania but was a resident of Salem for 50 years. She was the wife of Daniel Brumbaugh, who survives, and the daughter of Joseph and Ruth Cornely, both deceased. She worked for Salem Frame Company for 32 years as a bookkeeper. Carol was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Salem. She loved to travel and shop but above all loved her family. In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters, Marcella Bellamy and husband Ray and Carreen teHofstee and husband Robin; six grandchildren, Raymond, Jason, Danielle, Hunter, Joseph, and Colten; and one great-grandchild, Wyatt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dick Cornely. The family will receive friends at Central United Methodist Church in Salem on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5 until 6:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the church at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.

