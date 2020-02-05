December 20, 1938 February 2, 2020 Frederick Arthur Brugger, age 81, of Blacksburg, died peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at New River Valley Medical Center. He was born in Neptune, N.J. on December 20, 1938, to the late Bernard T. and Maria Bayer Brugger. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Beth Marie Brugger; brothers, Bernard F. Brugger and Richard Brugger Sr. Fred and Peggy moved to Blacksburg in 1978, when Fred became the minister at College Baptist Church (Harvest Baptist Church). He then became the minister at North Fork Baptist Church in 1993 before retiring from there in 2012 and later becoming Pastor Emeritus at North Fork Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret (Peggy) Adams Brugger; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Tom Craft; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Gwendolyn Brugger, and David and Katie Brugger; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Hannah, Rachel, Rebekah, Evangeline, John, and Patrick; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Brugger. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. at North Fork Baptist Church with the Rev. Danny Collins officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service. Arrangement by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
