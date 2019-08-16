January 30, 1926 August 15, 2019 Ruby Janette Jamison Brubaker, 93, of Rocky Mount, Va., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 15, 2019 while at home with her family. She was born to Parker and Helen Jamison on January 30, 1926. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Galen B. Brubaker; and her precious children, Gay B. Jamison and infant son, Cornelius Parker Brubaker. Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Janette (David) Matthews; son-in-law, Charles Jamison; daughters, Carole (Keith) Robertson and Brenda Clayton; and her grandchildren, Michael (Katherine) Jamison, Stuart (Sara) Jamison, Bryan Matthews, Leslie Robertson (Shannon) Quinn, Justin (Annie) Matthews, Kristi Matthews and Nicholas Robertson. Her precious great-grandchildren include Wyatt, Gavin, Avery and Curan Jamison, Holland and Hogan Quinn and Malach Matthews. Surviving sisters-in-law are Mildred Jamison Boitnott, Marie Jamison Goggin and Zelda Brubaker. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Dan (Nancy) Brubaker and Cline (Mary Lee) Brubaker; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she was happy and privileged to call her family. Deceased siblings include sister, Anita (Tom) Crowson; brothers, Goggin and Clark Jamison; and sister-in-law, Frances (Fred) Wampler; and brother-in-law, Emory Brubaker. Ruby graduated from Boones Mill High School and attended Mary Washington College. Her college years ended when she was called home to Franklin County to teach at Henry High School because of the shortage of teachers during World War II. Ruby loved to call Franklin County her home. She was dedicated to making her home and community the best place to live. Antioch Church of the Brethren, Family and Community Education (FCE), formally known as Extension Homemakers, and 4-H were three organizations that helped her achieve her goals. Ruby worked at helping to make Gale-Ru Dairy, the family farm, a success by supporting her husband Galen in all of his many endeavors. The love, support and opportunities that she provided for her family and community were exemplified when she was honored as Virginia's "Mother of the Year 1990". Ruby was a devoted member of Antioch Church of the Brethren for 67 years, where she had many positions of service including deacon, clerk, Sunday and Bible school teacher, Director of Children's Programs, Women's fellowship, and parsonage building committee chair. Thank you to her friends, church family and the Carilion Hospice team, especially nurse Susan, for the love, care and support provided over the past few months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151. Funeral services will be conducted from Antioch Church of the Brethren 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 with Pastor Andy Duffey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
