April 22, 1943 May 20, 2020 Ralph J. Brubaker, son of Jacob and Mary Alma Brubaker, was born on April 22, 1943 in Roanoke, Va. He passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after a long journey of declining health. He was able to spend many of his days with his loving wife at home as she cared for him. His remaining days were at Carrington Place Rehab Center and the hospital. The Covid-19 virus restricted visiting him in the last several weeks, but was not the cause of his death. Ralph was united in marriage to Martha "Marty" Denlinger on May 28, 1967. This union was blessed with seven children. Ralph was baptized in October, 1966 into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, in the Peters Creek District. Their family began in Roanoke, Va. Later Ralph relocated to Charlottesville, Va. with the Virginia Department of Forestry. He retired in November of 2007 after 42 years of service. He devoted his life to his faith and family. Ralph had a curiosity to learn how things worked and an aptitude for fixing things. He enjoyed spending time in his garden tending his tomato plants. In later years he found a love of photography. In his retirement, he was blessed to travel with his spouse and was able to use that love to capture precious memories. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 52 years, Marty; his children Randal Brubaker of Ferrum, Va., Rita and Keith Rutrough of Boones Mill, Va., Kent and Amy Brubaker of Peterstown, W.Va., Karla and Jason Beery of West Manchester, Ohio, Wanda Brubaker of Waynesboro, Va., Marsha and Joel Long of Boones Mill, Va., and Julie and Kenneth Simpson of Waynesboro, Va.; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Norma) Brubaker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marion (Mildred) Denlinger, Reta (Everett) Lavy, Donna (Jerry) Williamson, Lena (Darrell) Bower, and Thomas Denlinger; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Millard and Orpha Denlinger; grandson, Zane Rutrough; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles and Elizabeth Denlinger and Judith Denlinger. Private funeral services for immediate family will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Peters Creek Meeting House by the Home Brethren. He will be laid to rest in the Brubaker Cemetery. We will miss his cheerful spirit but we realize our loss is his eternal gain. Online condolence may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.
