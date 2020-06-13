July 7, 1946 June 10, 2020 Lucy Marie Brubaker, 73, of Callaway, was greeted with a joyous homecoming in heaven on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was able to have her wish of leaving this life in the beloved home where she was born July 7, 1946, the ninth of ten children of Isaac William Brubaker and Mary Viola Slayton Brubaker. In addition to her beloved parents, Marie was preceded in death by her siblings, Lewis, Henry, and George Brubaker and Mary Lucas; and brothers-and sister-in-law, Betty Brubaker, Elmer Lucas, Homer Graham, Francis Slough, Paul Childress, and Wayne Wells. She was also preceded in death by nieces, Donna Lucas and Louann Brubaker Allard; and nephews, Edwin Lucas and Alan Mullins. Marie is survived by her sisters, Ruth Graham, Lorine Slough, Ruby Wells, Betty (Henry) Wagner, and Gracie (Jesse) Mullins, and by her sisters-in-law Peggy Brubaker and Norene Brubaker. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who were blessed by her kindness and guidance over the years. Marie attended Ferrum College, East Carolina University, and Meredith College. She retired from the Social Security Administration and then a second time from the National Humanities Center, both in Durham, North Carolina. Marie could be found teaching a niece or nephew to drive her car (or a tractor!), or how to navigate an estate sale with an expert eye. She could navigate the needs of research fellows writing books at the National Humanities Center as easily as sharing thoughts about the season's prospects for her beloved UNC Tarheels. She loved music and the outdoors and banana splits but most of all, her family. Her car contained what her nieces and nephews would have called a "magic trunk," as it always seemed to contain toys or other treasures for them. Seeing her car in the driveway was cause for great excitement, and her joy in giving you anything she had was readily apparent. Our Ree was one of a kind, and she will be dearly missed. At Marie's request, her services are private. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Lawsuit: Original deed prevents Lee statue from being taken down
-
Roanoke Valley COVID-19 cases rise, disproportionately affect Hispanic residents
-
Roanoke mayor supports removing Robert E. Lee memorial
-
Watch Now: Black Lives Matter supporters march down Main Street in Salem
-
Anti-racist resolution prompts spirited Montgomery County School Board debate
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.