BROWNING Nina Hollandsworth July 16, 2019 Nina Hollandsworth Browning, 86, of Floyd, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday July 19, 2019 at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren. Interment will follow in Beaver Creek Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday July 18, 2019 at Floyd Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made http://www.gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.