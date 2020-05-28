May 7, 1929 May 6, 2020 Sylvester "Sonny" William Brown, 90, widower of Lorena Smith Brown, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born in Rockingham County, Virginia, the son of the late Earl McKinley Brown and the late Stella May Brown. He worked in the heating and cooling industry for many years. Left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Martha Pritt (Donnie); granddaughters, Gracie and Chely Pritt; sister, Retha Reed; sister-in-law, Martha Crum; brother-in-law, Reuben Smith (Susan), and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Donald William Brown; two brothers, Donald F. Brown and Marvin Brown; and a sister, Paulette Mapes. Funeral services will be conducted in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with the Rev. Ray Arrington officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke is serving the family.
