January 1, 2020 Steven Kilbourne Brown, age 72, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He served diligently in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond K. Brown and Dr. Esther C. Brown; and sister, Mary E. Wade. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy M. Brown; beloved pet, Bruiser; brothers, David C. Brown and Peter T. Brown; sister, Susan Sheperd; sons, Nathan Brown and Steven Brown II; many nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service honoring Steven's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SPCA. Arrangements by
