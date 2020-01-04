January 2, 2020 Shelia L. Brown, 72, of Bedford County, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, E.C. and Joyce Ball; and her son, Scott Brown. Sheila is survived by her husband, Alfred Brown Jr.; son, Shane Brown and wife, Michelle; three grandsons; one great-grandson; and one brother, Ricky Ball. A Funeral Service will be held at noon on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
BROWN, Shelia L.
