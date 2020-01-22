Samuel L. Brown, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday afternoon, January 20, 2020.
He served as a medic in the United States Army and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Samuel was predeceased by his parents, John and Ruth Brown, and is survived by his wife of 54 ½ years, Sandra Brown; a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Vernon Thrush; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Porterfield.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from Oakey’s South Chapel with C. Nelson Harris, Celebrant, officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Oakey’s South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
