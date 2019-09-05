Peyton Goolrick Brown, 72, of Wilmington, N.C., died Monday, September 2, 2019. Arrangements by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford. tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.